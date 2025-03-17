Lex Luger Describes 'Euphoric Cloud-9 High' From WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is around the corner, and will be highlighted by the induction of Triple H, along with Michelle McCool and the long awaited induction of Lex Luger. Since the announcement of his induction, many of his peers have shared their takes on Luger and the HoF and during an appearance on Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks," the veteran also recalled how he initially felt upon hearing the news.

"I'm on a euphoric cloud-9 high of love and congratulations, and man, it's been almost overwhelming; it's been – wow – what a ride!" Luger said. The Hall of Fame has been a steady topic of conversation between Luger and convention fans, but no longer. "'When are you gonna get in the Hall of Fame?' 'Are they gonna put you in the Hall of Fame?'...'I thought you were already in?' all three of those now have been totally eliminated!"

"If you asked me twenty years ago, at my darkest time, some of the – obviously – [bad] choices I was making then, if I would ever have anything to do with wrestling or if wrestling would have anything to do with me? I felt like [to] any association with wrestling I was completely toxic," Luger added. However, now he admits that it was to his own "stupidity and arrogance" that he held such strong opinions towards the industry, and now seems to be humbled to have his career recognized by WWE.

