Lex Luger Named To WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

WWE announced today that pro wrestling legend Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining Triple H and Michelle McCool as the latest member of the class of 2025.

WWE broke the news today on X, formerly Twitter, with a video clip of Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes delivering the news to Luger on February 19, a week and a half before WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhodes walks into a room with Luger and Diamond Dallas Page. "One behalf of WWE, we would like you to be part of the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame," Rhodes said. DDP then prompted Luger, whom he's been helping rehabilitate, to stand up and hug Rhodes.

Luger's place in the WWE Hall of Fame has been a controversial subject, with some believing the promotion held off so long on honoring Luger because of his involvement with Elizabeth "Miss Elizabeth" Hulette in the time leading up to her death — ruled an accident due to acute toxicity as a result of combining painkillers with alcohol.

Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons are among those who feel like Luger's honor was overdue. "I think Lex should be in the Hall of Fame, there's no doubt about it, and I don't know why he's not, but Lex should be in the Hall of Fame," Simmons said recently at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention. "Lex was an incredible star, he is as big an icon as anybody in this business, and for him not to be in the Hall of Fame, I think, is wrong."

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet — recorded February 18, the day before he found out — Luger himself remained optimistic about the HOF but said he'd be content with his career if those honors were never bestowed.