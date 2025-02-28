Lex Luger Reflects On Hall Of Fame Omission, Possible Reasons

Lex Luger is one of the most decorated performers of his generation. While he never achieved championship glory during his time in WWE, he was made to be the new face of the company after Hulk Hogan's departure in 1993, and he won almost everything there was to win during his time in the NWA and WCW. Despite all of that, he is one of the few names from his era that hasn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Luger revealed how he felt about not being inducted.

"Well, people say that good things come to those who wait, always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There's a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren't in as well. So yeah, it would be a huge honor though, if and when it happens." As far as why he thinks he hasn't been inducted at this stage of his life, Luger admitted that he simply has no idea. "I don't know what criteria they do, because there's a lot of other guys too that should have been in. I don't know if it was me personally or anything with Vince at all. I'm not sure about that. Only they can answer that."

Since his retirement in 2006, Luger has dealt with serious health issues to the point where he had become completely reliant on using a wheelchair to get around after suffering a nerve impingement in his neck that led to him being temporarily paralysed. However, as of February 2025 thanks to his work with Diamond Dallas Page, Luger has been able to stand unassisted for the first time in many years.

