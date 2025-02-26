APA's JBL & Ron Simmons Agree This Star Is Past Due For WWE Hall Of Fame Honors

The WWE Hall of Fame has some notable absentees, a few who have made a significant impact on the pro wrestling business but have yet to receive an induction. One name that fans and pundits expect to be inducted each year is Lex Luger, with many legends, including Jim Ross and Mick Foley, advocating for his induction.

The latest Hall of Famers who have supported Luger's induction are former WWE stars Ron Simmons and JBL, who spoke about it during a recent appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention.

"Lex Luger," said JBL as Ron Simmons sitting beside him wholeheartedly agreed. "I think Lex should be in the Hall of Fame, there's no doubt about it, and I don't know why he's not, but Lex should be in the Hall of Fame. [He should have been in it] A long time ago. Lex was an incredible star, he is as big an icon as anybody in this business, and for him not to be in the Hall of Fame, I think, is wrong."

Luger fell out with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after he shockingly joined WCW in 1995, but the two seemed to have mended fences when Luger began to work behind the scenes in the promotion to contribute to WWE's Wellness Policy.

In recent years, he has spoken about his Hall of Fame snub, conceding that the reason for his exclusion could be due to his behavior behind the scenes. Luger has stated, however, that he is optimistic about one day being inducted into the Hall of Fame and is eager to join the various legends who have earned that distinct honor.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will be held on April 18, with two stars announced for the class of 2025 so far — Triple H and Michelle McCool.