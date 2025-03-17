Bully Ray Says This AEW Star Finally Had A 'Fire Lit Under His Ass' On Dynamite

Pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray has kept a close eye on the AEW roster ever since the promotion opened it's doors, and alongside his many co-hosts, both criticizes and praises the promotion's shows every week. During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully specifically focused on the segment with Nick Wayne and Christian Cage, who he believes is finally coming on to his own.

"I enjoyed the backstage with Christian this week. I enjoyed seeing Nick Wayne step up and go 'Uh-uh, you're full of s**t, Christian,'" Bully recalled. "I enjoyed seeing Nick finally have some – a flame lit under his ass, some personality, the willingness to stand up to a guy who has led them down a path that has not paid off."

The veteran also praised Cage for imposing his will on Wayne in the segment. He felt the former World Heavyweight Champion took on a bully-esque character before Wayne's mother stepped up to get between them.

"All six-foot-two of her, and her flowing blonde hair, and Mama Wayne just looking 'mmm, mmm, mmm' getting in Christian's face basically saying 'Don't you talk that way to my son, don't you put your hands on my son,'" Bully added. "A mother protecting her child? And then Christian says 'you better get right back in line, woman, or you'll be working at that Waffle House.'"

Bully also noted how the entire segment subtly hinted at Wayne likely turning against Cage and the internal strife in The Patriarchy that could follow.

