Maven Remembers Night As WWE Raw GM

In 2004, Tough Enough Season 1 winner Maven had the opportunity to be "WWE Raw" General Manager for one night. After Maven, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit came out victorious in the traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match that year, each WWE star would have control over "Raw" for one week. Maven was given the privilege of being General Manager first, and in a recent video on his YouTube channel, he opened up about being the most anxious he's ever been in his career.

"I'm more nervous than I had ever been in my entire life, including my first match on Smackdown against Taz and the reason being, a normal Monday Night Raw for me consisted of about a six-minute match and maybe a small promo ... on this night it would be different, we split our shows up into segments and it's usually 14 to maybe 16 segments make up an entire Monday Night Raw ... I found myself in I think it was 11 of the segments."

Despite having creative control of "Raw" on screen, Maven revealed he had no actual say towards which matches or segments would be featured on the show.

"Did I truly have any input? The answer is no. I was given a promo sheet, I was given all the matches, they definitely weren't listening to who I thought should be in matches. In fact, I had no clue what the matches were going to be until they handed me the piece of paper."

Maven also explained that he didn't receive extra compensation for being the "Raw" General Manager that night, but did make an extra $1500 for being in the main event against Triple H.

