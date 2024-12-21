Maven Recalls WWE Stars' Responses To His Hiring

The process of becoming a WWE superstar is not easily achievable, but learning how to do so is much more accessible.

WWE's inaugural Tough Enough season in 2001, which doubled as a reality show, created careers for the two winners who went on to be fixtures on WWE TV for a few years. One of the winners from the first season, Maven, joined "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" and spoke about the criticism he received from being hired, with the reward of immediate main roster exposure.

"Still hear it about, 'Ah, well you guys just didn't pay your dues.' 20 years in the business and I still have to hear how we didn't pay our dues. Which, okay ... the one thing I ask is show me the wrestler who if given that opportunity says, 'Nah, I'd rather be wrestling down at the VFW for $10 this weekend in a Ford Focus filled with 5 other sweaty wrestlers.' Ain't nobody," Huffman said sounding off.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion revealed that the first contract he signed was for $50,000, but it also came at a time when that kind of money was not regularly invested into reality television personalities in general, not just wrestling-based. Huffman also revealed how there was no actual prize money and he earned the money through working.

"By the time 2004 came, man, I didn't really hear it then," Huffman said. "I still think guys like [Triple H] thought it. I still think guys like Shawn [Michaels] thought it. If you ask me, if I pass Hunter today and shake hands and we see each other, we're cordial, 'Hey man, it's good to see,' I guarantee you in his mind he still hates the way I got in the business. Hates it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.