Former WWE Star Maven Addresses Shawn Michaels Yelling At Him At A House Show

Former WWE star Maven has narrated an incident that happened at a live event which caused WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to shout at him behind the scenes.

Maven recently talked about various wrestlers who have yelled at him in a video on his YouTube channel, with Michaels being the first on the list. He recalled how WWE wanted him to better his skills inside the ring which is why he was paired with Michaels. But, things didn't go quite to plan for Maven during a match at a live event, which resulted in him facing the wrath of "The Heartbreak Kid."

"On this night, he was working with me and I was extremely green. This was early in my career, I definitely didn't want to make myself look stupid but moreover, I did not want to make this man look stupid. At this point, I didn't know he didn't like me. I had hopes that there could still be a level of mutual respect between one another and if I had those hopes they were all dashed the night we stepped into Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, the reason I remember and tell you the exact city that we were in is the city actually plays a role in why Shawn yelled at me," said Maven.

Maven noted that Albuquerque's high elevation can make the cardiovascular system work harder, which could cause a wrestler to feel out of breath, which he was warned about by WWE management.

