Whatever Happened To Val Venis?

Among the more notable sea of characters that the WWE's Attitude Era produced in the 1990s was Val Venis. Then again, it's easy to stand out when one has Venis' persona, which was that of a former porn star turned wrestler who did strip teases, had notable relationships with Ryan Shamrock and Mrs. Yamaguchi-San, and almost got castrated by Mrs. Yamaguchi-San's vengeful husband. And yet, despite all the shenanigans that ensued around him, Venis also had plenty of in-ring success, including winning the Intercontinental and European Championships, while showing off in-ring acumen he had first developed while working for CMLL in Mexico under the name Steele.

Like many aspects of the 90s, however, Venis' time eventually came and went as the 2000s moved on. He would put on a suit and tie as a member of the Right To Censor, started going by his real name, Sean Morley, when he got the role of Eric Bischoff's Chief of Staff, tried to recapture his old Val Venis ways with limited success, and made the jump to TNA in 2010 that lasted only a few months. Ultimately, Venis' career became like a lot of other wrestlers; it never truly ended, with him working the occasional indie date here and there, but it might as well have long before Venis' last recorded match in 2023. Unlike most wrestlers, while Venis disappeared from the ring, he never quite disappeared from the limelight, making it easy to explain just what the hell happened to the man formerly known as "The Big Valbowski."