Tommy Dreamer Likens WWE NXT Star Je'Von Evans To This TNA Wrestler

WWE "NXT" star, Je'Von Evans, has been making quite an impact on the yellow brand, with major feuds against the likes of Ethan Page and Trick Williams. Naturally, many see Evans as a future WWE superstar, and according to ECW Legend, Tommy Dreamer, there's one wrestler in TNA that is the promotion's answer to Evans, Leon Slater.During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the show featured an interview with Slater, and Dreamer made the comparison clear.

"You know, it's funny at that age, and you know, you talking about Matt and Jeff [Hardy]? I have a dream match that I'd love to see him in, and then also a tag: [Slater] and Je'Von Evans," the veteran said. "I think the two of them – like, I look at them and I'm like we [TNA] have our guy, and that's Leon Slater, and NXT has Je'Von Evans."

Dreamer further noted how both wrestlers are still very young but share a connection with their respective promotion's audiences.

"Both these guys are gonna be main eventers in their brands and I'm very, very happy to see the future with those two guys," the veteran explained. Additionally, Dreamer compared the similarities between Evans and Slater to AEW's Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, who have a lot of in-ring chemistry despite recently getting into a heated feud and now going from tag team competitors to bitter rivals.

