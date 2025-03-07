The Story So Far: Will Ospreay Vs. Kyle Fletcher At AEW Revolution

There is a very fine line between love and hate. One good decision can turn someone from a mortal enemy into a friend for life, while one bad decision can turn someone who feels like a family member into a complete stranger overnight. Over the years, both Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have made decisions that fit into both of these categories, but as AEW Revolution 2025 approaches, there's not much love left between the two. On Sunday night, Ospreay and Fletcher will wrestle a singles match against each other for a third consecutive AEW pay-per-view in Los Angeles, California. The score between these two must be settled, and the only solution is to lock them inside a steel cage until only one of them walks out.

For younger AEW fans, this is simply a culmination of a story that has played out for the better part of a year, but for those who have followed Ospreay and Fletcher's careers, there is a lot more riding on this than some may think. It's a story that spans more than half the continents on planet earth; that has divided an empire; and that has already produced some of the most exciting matches in AEW history — and it's only getting uglier from here.

At one point they were friends. Then they were brothers. Now each is ready to bleed the other dry for the sake of proving himself as the better man. How did we get here? For Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, this is The Story So Far.