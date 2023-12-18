ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher Vows To Surpass Two Top AEW Stars

After Kyle Fletcher's Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis was put on the shelf with an injury in early October, it seemed like the 24-year-old could find himself in a bit of no man's land as he waited for Davis to recover. Instead, Fletcher found success as a member of the Don Callis Family and captured his first singles title in AEW/Ring of Honor this past Friday at ROH Final Battle, when he won a thrilling six-man Survival of the Fittest match to claim the Ring of Honor Television Championship.

But Fletcher isn't content to stop there; rather, he's looking to better two top stars he's very familiar with. Two days after his title victory, Fletcher took to X to respond to a tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who stated he saw a lot of similarities between Fletcher, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and future AEW star Will Ospreay. Fletcher confidently declared that he would one day surpass both Omega and Ospreay.

I will surpass them both, mark my words https://t.co/JCbzJR2g1b — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) December 18, 2023

Fletcher and Omega have crossed paths twice in the back half of 2023, first facing off in singles competition on "AEW Dynamite" on October 18. Despite a spirited effort, Fletcher ultimately came up short against Omega, and along with Callis Family members Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mogul Embassy's Brian Cage, would fall to Omega, Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight in the "Like a Dragon" Street Fight on the November 15 episode of "Dynamite."

As for Ospreay, Fletcher is even more familiar with him, having joined Ospreay's United Empire stable, alongside Davis in September 2021. Ospreay has also been associated with the Callis Family during his AEW appearances, before Fletcher joined the stable, though it's unclear if he will join the Callis Family full-time when his AEW contract begins in 2024.