Former ROH Tag Champ Returns As New Member Of Don Callis Family On AEW Dynamite

Don Callis has been promising a new member of his Family, heading into Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." While theories abounded, no one expected the new member to be Mark Davis, the outspokenly anti-Don Callis former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and Aussie Open member.

Davis made his Don Callis Family debut on Wednesday, wrestling Will Ospreay against his will. Callis was on commentary, explaining that Callis had signed Davis and Kyle Fletcher's initial AEW contracts, which granted Fletcher power of attorney, meaning Fletcher could force Davis into the employ of Callis, despite Davis wrestling against The Family cosntantly, Fletcher especially, after his recent return from injury. Davis spent much of 2023 and 2024 out of action, only for Fletcher to be pulled under the wing of the villainous Callis.

Davis was unsuccessful in challenging Ospreay, who defeated Davis soundly in the opening contest of Wednesday's show. Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at the upcoming Grand Slam event in Australia.