Mark Davis Returns To AEW, Confronts Aussie Open Partner Kyle Fletcher On Dynamite

While Kyle Fletcher has been busy making a name for himself, his tag partner Mark Davis has been recovering from an injury for over a year, which he suffered at last year's WrestleDream and came as Davis had just healed from a previous injury.

Advertisement

Davis returned on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Fletcher initially thought his Aussie Open partner was there to congratulate him on putting Will Ospreay behind him and joining the Don Callis Family, but Davis was not thrilled with Fletcher's life choices. Davis chewed out the newly-bald Fletcher for fracturing the United Empire, making it clear he would not be following the former ROH World Television Champion down the road with Callis and co. Fletcher didn't appreciate Davis's reminder of his betrayal of Ospreay and the United Empire, saying that he hoped to destroy his past, including the likes of Ospreay and Davis.

Alongside Fletcher, Davis is a former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, as well a former ROH World Tag Team Champion. Davis had been mum on his return timetable, with his return up in the air as last as this past September.

Advertisement