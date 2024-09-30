Backstage Update On AEW's Mark Davis

AEW star Mark Davis has been out of action for nearly a year, last performing in the ring at AEW WrestleDream in October 2023. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there is no exact timetable on Davis' return, though the wrestler is "progressing well" in his recovery.

Advertisement

Details regarding what has kept Davis on the shelf were not available, with sources telling Fightful that they felt Davis should be the one to share that story, if he feels compelled to. That echoes a statement made by Kyle Fletcher earlier this year, with Fletcher stating that his tag team partner was working hard to get back in the ring.

Davis is one half of Aussie Open alongside Fletcher, and the two wrestlers have been allied with Will Ospreay for several years now. While Davis has been on the shelf, Fletcher has stayed active on AEW TV, currently serving as a member of The Don Callis Family. Fletcher recently teamed with Ospreay to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but the duo came up short.

Advertisement

Aussie Open were signed to an AEW contract as of May 2023, months before Ospreay publicly revealed his decision to sign with the company. The promotion is now preparing to host a stadium show in Brisbane, Australia, early next year. With both members of Aussie Open hailing from the continent, there is undoubtedly hope backstage that Davis will be able to return in time for the big show.