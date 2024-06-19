AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Offers Injury Update On Aussie Open Partner Mark Davis

It has been over eight months at time of writing since AEW fans saw Aussie Open's Mark Davis in action. Davis last competed alongside his tag team partner Kyle Fletcher at WrestleDream in October 2023 in a losing effort against FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, in which Davis broke his wrist during the course of the match. Since Davis has been out of action, Fletcher has joined up with The Don Callis Family and become the ROH World Television Champion, but that hasn't stopped people from wondering when "Dunkzilla" might make an in-ring return. Unfortunately, Fletcher himself isn't exactly sure when Davis will be back in action, as he told Fightful's Iridian Fierro that Davis will be back eventually, he just doesn't know when.

Advertisement

"So, I can't speak exactly on what's going on with him right now. I think that's his story to tell, I don't want to be that person. He's doing good. He will definitely be back at some stage. We don't have an exact timeline but yeah, I can't wait to get back in the ring with him."

Aussie Open originally signed with AEW in May 2023 after a successful stint with NJPW, becoming IWGP Heavyweight and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions. However, both those reigns were cut short due to another injury to Davis, with Fletcher having to vacate the titles on the team's behalf just days before they signed with AEW. Since joinring AEW, the Australian duo enjoyed a reign as ROH World Tag Team Champions, which they would proceed to lose to Adam Cole and MJF at All In London at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Fightful for the transcription.