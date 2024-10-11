AEW's Kyle Fletcher On Working Relationship With Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita

Under the tutelage of The Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher is thriving. However, there seems to be a shift in thought regarding where Fletcher stands with the family and close friend, Will Ospreay, after the latter terminated his relationship with the group this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Before it all went haywire, "The Protostar" assessed his relationship with Callis in an interview with Renee Paquette.

"It's interesting. I would say I think everyone comes in with a preconceived idea of what he's going to be like," Fletcher first mentioned in his interview on "AEW: Close Up." "At first, it kind of upheld, but, like, I think over time, as I've worked with him more, the more stuff he comes out with, and I'm like, 'I never would have thought you'd say something like that.' So, I think our relationship has really blossomed."

Regarding following member Konosuke Takeshita, Fletcher stated, "Me and Takeshita have a really good relationship. I met him in 2020 at a U.K. indie show. I wrestled him one night [and] teamed with him the next night. And from then, I fell in love with him. So, to come full circle — almost — and now be in this family together, it feels pretty cool."

The love Fletcher shares for The Don Callis Family will certainly be tested when he watches Ospreay defend his International Championship against Takeshita and Ricochet in a triple-threat contest at WrestleDream this Saturday. Before joining The Don Callis Family, Fletcher aligned himself as one-half of The United Empire alongside Ospreay and Mark Davis.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW: Close Up w/Renee Paquette" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.