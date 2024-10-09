Video: AEW's Kyle Fletcher Has It Out With Don Callis Backstage

Tensions continue to rise within the Don Callis Family as Callis attempts to turn Kyle Fletcher against Will Ospreay. Following the faction's "AEW Dynamite" segment last night, the promotion posted a video to social media platform X that shows a confrontation between Callis and Fletcher backstage.

While Alicia Atout attempted to get Fletcher's reaction to what occurred on "Dynamite," Callis and Konosuke Takeshita appeared, with Callis asking Fletcher why he resisted attacking Ospreay. Fletcher reiterated that Ospreay is his best friend and questioned why his "family" would ask him to do that. The wrestler then shoved Callis and let the screwdriver fall to the floor before walking away from the interaction.

The "Dynamite" segment in question featured Ospreay severing his ties with Callis and Takeshita over their involvement in his match against Ricochet last week, which led to Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Takeshita being booked for AEW WrestleDream this weekend. Unsurprisingly, Callis commanded his associates to attack Ospreay, but Fletcher refused to follow the order to hit Ospreay with the screwdriver — after some consideration.

Fletcher has been a member of The Don Callis Family since October 2023. For much of his career prior to that, he had been a tag team wrestler, working alongside Mark Davis in Aussie Open. However, Davis was injured last October and has yet to return, and Fletcher has been featured as a singles performer ever since.

Next year, AEW will be holding a stadium show in Fletcher's home country of Australia. With only a few AEW stars that hail from the nation, it seems likely that Fletcher could occupy a major spot on that card. The show will take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 15, 2025.