Will Ospreay returned to NJPW at the Resurgence event Saturday and proclaimed himself to be the “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Ospreay said although he was medically cleared to return, he would not be returning to action at the upcoming 2021 G1 Climax tournament or competing for the main NJPW unit.

Instead, Ospreay plans to appear on NJPW Strong and defend his IWGP title on that show. The British star reminded fans that he was never pinned or submitted, and therefore was the rightful holder of the IWGP title.

Ospreay also accused NJPW management of favoritism, pointing out that Jon Moxley was allowed to keep his IWGP US title despite not traveling to Japan due to the pandemic. Unlike Moxley, Ospreay was forced to vacate his title after suffering a neck injury in May.

Ospreay suffered the injury on night two of Wrestling Donatku, where he successfully defended his IWGP World title against Shingo Takagi. In the aftermath of Ospreay’s injury, Tagaki defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion to win the IGWP title.

