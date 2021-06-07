Shingo Tagaki won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okaga at today’s NJPW Dominion. Takagi hit his finisher, Made in Japan, to pin Okada. This is Takagi’s first run with the title.

Takagi has previously won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title, NEVER Openweight Championship (twice), and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.

Post-match, Takagi called out Kota Ibushi to be his first challenger. Earlier today, Ibushi defeated Jeff Cobb. Takagi wanted an answer from Ibushi about a title match and Ibushi immediately agreed to a match at a later date.

Be sure to check out our results of today’s show!

You can see the title change in the images below: