Shingo Tagaki won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okaga at today’s NJPW Dominion. Takagi hit his finisher, Made in Japan, to pin Okada. This is Takagi’s first run with the title.
Takagi has previously won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title, NEVER Openweight Championship (twice), and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.
Post-match, Takagi called out Kota Ibushi to be his first challenger. Earlier today, Ibushi defeated Jeff Cobb. Takagi wanted an answer from Ibushi about a title match and Ibushi immediately agreed to a match at a later date.
Be sure to check out our results of today’s show!
You can see the title change in the images below:
もう期待しかない。
#njdominion pic.twitter.com/1A0fEofSZ1
— Pravda (@jonnyandgreenw1) June 7, 2021
RAINMAKAAAAAAAAA #njdominion pic.twitter.com/ZnaWdaESOy
— MiniKeys🌸ファラオ (@JungleShirai_) June 7, 2021
MADE IN JAPAN #njdominion pic.twitter.com/uVkYltPZ7I
— 辰季(たつき) (@negitatsu0501) June 7, 2021
PUMPING BOMBAAAAA!! pic.twitter.com/Uays9YK7vD
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 7, 2021
SHINGO
FUCKING
TAKAGI pic.twitter.com/Hc4OvPkJIx
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) June 7, 2021
自己紹介が丁寧な新チャンピオン👑 #njdominion pic.twitter.com/rzIEyftO0a
— ぷる(MTL) (@MintTeaLatte) June 7, 2021
LFG!#njdominion pic.twitter.com/iGDis8oMb1
— 🐻 Bernardo/Bury 🐻 es #AllElite (@Bernard_isAEW) June 7, 2021
第３代IWGP世界ヘビー級チャンピオン
The DRAGON 鷹木信悟 #njdominion pic.twitter.com/rezrHU56xx
— かみもぇ(はれぴ)@🦁新日本プロレス6.7大阪城ホール (@hare_kamimoe) June 7, 2021
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 7, 2021