Lex Luger Reflects On Death Of 'Miss' Elizabeth Hulette

Tragedy struck the pro wrestling world in May 2003 when the "First Lady of Wrestling" Elizabeth Ann Hulette, better known as "Miss Elizabeth," passed away in an overdose accident. Hulette was in a relationship and living with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger before her passing but the two were in a rough spot. Luger made the 9-1-1 call for Hulette but would be arrested and charged with 14 felony charges which he later plead guilty to, resulting in a fine, probation, and drug testing.

Luger recently joined "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" where the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee reflected on Hulette's passing almost 22 years later.

"People go, 'He killed Elizabeth.' I didn't kill her but was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle (she) was living, her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely. Absolutely. There's always collateral damage to lifestyles like that and she was part of it, so absolutely, sadly," Luger stated.

Van Vliet asked Luger if that was the rock-bottom moment for him, but it wasn't despite falling into a depression from the incident, feeling un-loveable and that he would never be able to return to wrestling. Luger also admitted that at the time, he was more concerned about the impact on his career rather than the loss of Hulette. Luger subsequently fell into substance abuse but found religion which was the catalyst needed to change his life.

"I get that I have haters out there and I understand; I understand where they're coming from, I get it," Luger would say before being how was relationship was with WWE after Hulette's death. "Vince [McMahon] called and asked me if I was doing okay, and a lot of people checked up on me, showed me some love. I didn't feel very loveable, but a lot of the guys checked in with me to see if I was okay. Sting, of course, most of all."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).