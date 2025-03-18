AEW & ROH Star Leila Grey Marries Former OVW Heavyweight Champion

AEW and ROH star Leila Grey took to social media to announce that she is a married woman. She posted photos and videos from her beachside wedding to "Certified" Luke Kurtis over the weekend. She also posted a photo of her and her husband sitting at a table in an oversized white chair surrounded by flowers and candles.

"Officially Mr. & Mrs. Kurtis. This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding." While official photos are coming soon, she also included a video of her walking down the aisle and another video of the newlyweds first kiss.

Kurtis also posted the photo from their wedding reception with his own heartfelt message. "The real ones always show up — no matter when, no matter what. Grateful for the people who prove time and time again they're in our corner. Tag team partners for life."

Grey debuted a new "Baddie" vignette on last week's episode of ROH. She also debuted new gear, shedding the stewardess gear for purple gear with stars and fringe along with a matching hat. She is still billed as being a member of Top Flight. Kurtis is a former OVW Heavyweight champion. Last November, he competed in an NJPW Academy showcase. Grey has also trained at the NJPW dojo in LA.

Congratulations to the happy couple!