Leila Grey's Connection To Bad Bunny, Drake And Other Music Stars

Before she was a "baddie" in the squared circle, Leila Grey was weaving her way into the world of music alongside several notable artists, including Bad Bunny and Drake.

During a recent episode of "Muscle Memory," the AEW star opened up about the opportunity to work with award-winning recording artists. In 2018, Grey was featured in a collaborative music video for the song "MIA," which was performed by Bad Bunny and Drake.

"So before I became a wrestler, I was actually working in entertainment, working as a model. I was living in Miami and that's when I got the opportunity to be featured in Drake and Bad Bunny's 'MIA' video," she explained. "I did it. It was a very, very, very long day, but it was such a cool experience, and getting to meet them because they are my favorite artists. So, getting to work with them and be in their video, aside from wrestling, that's one of my top accomplishments."

But that wasn't the only exciting project Grey took part in. As she continued her story, Grey revealed some of the other names she's worked with, such as Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, Swizz Beatz, and Rick Ross. The AEW star said she got her first extra role in a music video for American rapper Gucci Mane.

While more appearances are certainly not off the table, she has evidently now turned her focus to professional wrestling where she is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. After being introduced as Jade Cargill's "Interim Baddie," Grey later received a promotion, and now stands as the sole remaining female ally to the TBS Champion.