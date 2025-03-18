Natalya Makes Case For Former WWE Star To Join Hall Of Fame

Natalya has backed WWE veteran Fit Finlay to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.

Finlay is better known in wrestling over the past few years working behind the scenes at WWE, but long before taking to coaching and producing he had an in-ring career starting in 1974. His single title reign in WWE came as United States Champion in 2006, but he also held the WCW World Television Championship almost a decade prior to add to a resume of over 20 title wins.

However, he has yet to be recognized amongst the litany of professional wrestling veterans, workers, and celebrities of the WWE Hall of Fame. Current WWE star Natalya backed Finlay to go into the Hall of Fame, while reacting to footage of Finlay wrestling Marty Jones on the British circuit in the 1980s on social media.

"Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it's Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will!" Natalya wrote via X.

Natalya credited Finlay for being an unsung hero in the evolution of women's wrestling in 2023, shining a light on his work to drive the industry forward after he hung up the boots. Finlay has previously said that he was specifically tasked with working with the women when he joined the WWE production team in 2001-02, and has largely been credited for changing the perception of women's wrestling from titillation to genuinely competitive contests, teaching the likes of Trish Stratus legitimate wrestling holds and striking form.