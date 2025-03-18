Natalya Teases Reaction To Her Book From Fellow WWE Stars

This upcoming October, WWE star Natalya is set to release her own book titled "The Last Hart Breathing," which will focus on her life both in the wrestling business and outside of it. The former women's champion is expected to showcase her career on a deeper level in the memoir, where she writes personally about her journey to WWE, and opens up about her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who faced many addiction and finical struggles. The book will seemingly highlight Natalya's successes, while also being an emotional ride for the readers, and on Tuesday morning the 42-year-old took to social media to share the reaction from the women's locker room after reading some of her chapters.

Natalya doesn't reveal which WWE stars she's quoting in her tweet, but most of the comments claim that the book is comedic, while also being a heartfelt experience.

I've been sending chapters of my book to the girls in the locker room to read... and the response has made my heart so full. I'm so happy🥹 "Nattie! I'm 1/3 in and I'm already obsessed with the book!!!!!" "So f***ing good

Ommmmmmmg

Crying tears laughing

It's SO funny

I am... — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 18, 2025

A week ago when Natalya announced the release of "The Last Hart Breathing," she explained that she's kept most of her personal life private throughout her career, but after 20 years of working in the wrestling business, she finally wants to share stories that nobody has ever heard before. Nattie also listed the other topics that will be covered in her book, including her chaotic childhood in the world of professional wrestling, and her struggle to navigate the dynamics in the Hart family following the Montreal Screwjob and Owen Hart's death. The hardcover of Natalya's memoir will be available to purchase on Amazon come October 28.