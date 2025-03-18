Mark Henry Says This WWE NXT Match Felt Like A WrestleMania Moment

With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, the promotion needs to make the best of every show they air each week, and according to Mark Henry, last week's "WWE NXT" main event between Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship felt like it was meant for the grandest of stages.

"I felt like a WrestleMania moment," Henry claimed during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark." "Each one of them coming down to the ring with the [pomp] and circumstance of seeing somebody outshine trying to outshine the other." The veteran further compared the women's entrances to a Las Vegas show and compared their in-ring stare down after their entrances to an old karate movie where two foes visualized the entire fight before clashing.

Henry then explained how Giulia and Vaquer have a lot of history and it was evident in the way they wrestled. "There was no rust or wasted movement, both of these women got to show what they could do," the veteran added. "I was pulling for Giulia, I always pull for the champ, but I have to admit it: she was bested tonight." Following their clash, Henry expressed that he can't wait to see them clash away but added that he hopes they don't face off again anytime soon and save some things for the main roster.

While Henry might feel this way, Giulia has already made it clear that she and Vaquer will be clashing again very soon, and with "NXT Stand & Deliver" taking place next month, they'll likely come to blows sooner than what the "World's Strongest Man" hopes.

