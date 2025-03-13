WWE NXT Star Giulia Comments On Title Loss To Stephanie Vaquer: 'I'm Not Done Yet'

Early on in her WWE tenure, Giulia ended the lengthy reign of Roxanne Perez to become the NXT Women's Champion. Unfortunately for the star and her fans, her reign only lasted 63 days before this week's "WWE NXT," where Giulia lost the belt to Stephanie Vaquer, who now reigns as both the NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion.

While the loss was clearly devastating to the former champion, she still took to social media to praise Vaquer and make it clear that things are not over between the two just yet. "I lost. It's frustrating, but she deserved the win. Congrats, my friend! I'm not done yet... I'm still burning with determination! #WWENXT," Giulia posted.

Naturally, fans were surprised to see both the match between Giulia announced as well as seeing Vaquer walk away with both titles. While it does set up some history between the two within WWE, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, there's a legitimate reason for the shift in Creative. A report from Johnson alleges that Giulia is actually injured and dealing with several physical issues, while sources within WWE have claimed that the extent of her injuries aren't that severe.