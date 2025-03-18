Tommy Dreamer Calls This AEW Dynamite Promo 'Phenomenal'

In another episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer assessed the wrestling moments of the week, specifically last week's "AEW Dynamite" and the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view. According to the ECW Legend, there was a segment in particular which stood out to him with Christian Cage, which he described as "phenomenal."

"Christian Cage, freaking phenomenal promo, because he's the bad guy and he retracts everything he did," Dreamer noted, pointing out how Cage argued that his title contract cash in wasn't legitimate because he was supposed to face Adam Copeland. "Everything that he said was such great heelish." The veteran further noted that Cage's heel promo was comparable to the work Hall of Famer, Jimmy Hart, once did. "He's just, like, the consummate a**hole, which Christian is, and he's great at being the bad guy."

Dreamer then pointed out how Cage and Nick Wayne seemed to have some conflict, and even praised the young AEW wrestler's ability. "I feel Nick Wayne [is] really gonna benefit out of this, the kid is the future of professional wrestling due to his age but he's also been hanging around Cope, and he's been hanging around Christian Cage," the veteran opined. "Phenomenal, phenomenal; heavy ass promo."

Similarly, Bully Ray also had a lot of praise for the aforementioned segment in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," but specifically focused his attention on Wayne and where he sees the Patriarchy angle going.

