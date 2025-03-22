Marty Jannetty Wants One More Match With WWE HOFer

Marty Jannetty's last matches took place back in 2018 for various independent promotions, but that isn't stopping the former member of The Rockers from dreaming about potential future opponents, including his former WWE Hall of Famer tag partner. Jannetty appeared on "Marcus Buff Bagwell," the podcast hosted by the star of the same name, and the pair got to talking about their various injuries that are holding them back from stepping in the ring. Jannetty showed Bagwell he was able to walk and jump around, but said his shoulders are "gone" and wrestling doesn't appear to be in the cards for him, despite wanting one more match.

"I would love to get in and have one final match with Shawn," he said. "It might [draw a rating]... because with each other, we can still go pretty good... Two senior citizens in there. I don't know how many people would see that."

Michaels and Jannetty tagged together for a one-off in March 2005 when they faced Robert Conway and Sylvain Grenier, of La Resistance. They last faced each other one-on-one in June 1996, though they had broken up as a team back in January 1992. Michaels retired officially in 2018, like Jannetty, after coming out of his prior retirement to compete at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He teamed with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane and got the victory, though the match was seen as disappointing by many fans.

