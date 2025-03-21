Eric Bischoff Details Appreciation For WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremonies

In 2021, former WCW President and "WWE Raw" General Manager Eric Bischoff officially took his place into the WWE Hall of Fame at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This year, the hallowed halls will welcome in "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger and others during a ceremony at the BleauLive Theater in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. No matter where the ceremony takes place, though, Bischoff always finds it to be a special experience.

"I've said for a long time now when people would ask me about WrestleMania, ask me if I was going or what I look forward to the most as a fan or whatever, and whether I'm there live as part of the whole weekend or whether I'm at home watching, it never fails," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast.

"The Hall of Fame ceremony hits me the hardest, no matter how great the action is in the ring, and it always is, they always bring it, but still no matter how hard they bring it, there's just something about the Hall of Fame. It's different. It's a different kind of connection. It's a different kind of vibe altogether. You can't really even compare them."

According to Bischoff, WWE broadcasts, interviews, and even social media only provide a glimpse into the lives of in-ring performers, whereas the WWE Hall of Fame gatherings allow them to show a deeper side of themselves, beyond their on-screen personas — something he greatly appreciates. "As a spectator, it's so authentic," Bischoff said.

