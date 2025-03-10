WWE Announces Details For 2025 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

With some of the major names announced as this year's inductees, details for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony have finally been revealed. The event will take place on Friday, April 18, at 10 p.m. PT at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue marks a change in tradition, as the Hall of Fame ceremony typically takes place in the arena immediately following that night's "WWE SmackDown."

WWE's press release on the event touted the theater's capabilities and size, which spans 90,000 square feet across three levels. The company also referred to the Fontainebleau Hotel as the "official host hotel" for this year's WWE WrestleMania 41, which will take place April 19 and 20 at nearby Allegiant Stadium. As part of that partnership, the hotel's website is currently offering a lowered rate for WrestleMania attendees who book a room through their website.

While the weekend's two big events will take place at Allegiant, the company is also holding three other shows surrounding WrestleMania at T-Mobile Arena, with "SmackDown" on the 18th, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on the afternoon of the 19th, and "WWE Raw" on April 21.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame ceremony will go on sale this Friday, March 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. As with most WWE events, there will be a pre-sale beginning several days before. This year's Hall of Fame inductees include Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and more inductees set to be revealed in the coming days.