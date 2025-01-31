WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Time, Date & Location Reportedly Revealed

On April 19 and 20, WWE's main roster will gather for the company's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A new report indicates that the "WWE NXT" brand will run a show of its own that same weekend, parallel to years past.

According to Fightful Select, "NXT" will host Stand & Deliver from Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19. While an exact start time for this premium live event was not mentioned, it will notably be taking place mere hours before the action for night one of WrestleMania kicks off. The T-Mobile Arena is about an 8-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium, in which WrestleMania 41 will emanate.

The "NXT" Stand & Deliver series began in 2021, with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly headlining night two of the event. Since then, it has changed to a one-night show. Still, it has aired as a part of the WrestleMania week festivities. Last year's Stand & Deliver PLE came accompanied with seven total matches, one of which broadcasted on the pre-show. The main event pitted former friends Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes against one another, with Williams emerging victorious.

Before the "NXT" stars prepare for Stand & Deliver, they are first looking toward Vengeance Day, which occurs on February 15 in Washington D.C. Three matches have been announced for that PLE so far, including a triple-threat for the NXT Women's Championship. NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title in a triple threat as well, in this case against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.