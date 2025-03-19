Why Bully Ray Wishes AEW's Tony Khan Would Stay Off Social Media

AEW President Tony Khan's social media activity can be something of a mixed bag. While the enthusiastic exec often takes to X, formerly Twitter, to excitedly extol the in-ring action of his promotion, he's also used it to react to ratings results and respond negatively to AEW criticism. But for another reason altogether, one industry vet wants Khan off social media.

"I don't necessarily know if I quote-unquote blame Tony Khan's creative anymore. I think I blame the AEW fanbase on social media," Bully Ray said during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." "The AEW fanbase on social media are people that Tony listens to and thus tries to please with his booking and I think the AEW fanbase is booking AEW into a corner."

Bully further explained that the online AEW fanbase usually seems to be divided on opinions and that none of them seem to be correct. "I believe that Tony should shut his Twitter machine off and book from his heart with what he wants to see and not what people on the internet want to see," the veteran advised, adding that he would never have gone with the same results from AEW Revolution's pay-per-view earlier this month.

