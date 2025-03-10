AEW Revolution 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers
Another AEW Revolution has come and gone. Like all professional wrestling events, there were winners and there were losers, and all of those results can be found on our fastidious results page. We've talked about what we loved and hated, so now it's time to get into who won and who lost.
Winning and losing a match isn't the be-all and end-all of wrestling. Losers can look like winners, winners can look like losers, and nobodies can sometimes be the biggest somebodies. The show was rife with winners and losers, from MJF's loser-y tantrum to Toni Storm and Mariah May's victory over the rest of the card.
Without further ado, the winners and the losers from AEW Revolution 2025.
Winners: The Women's Division
AEW Revolution was a tremendous night for women's wrestling. Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe had a knock-down, drag-out brawl for the AEW TBS Championship, and Mariah May and Toni Storm had a bloody war to conclude their months-long rivalry. The show was overstuffed with big men's matches, most of which felt like they were blurring into each other, putting the crisp and clean lines of the women's matches into stark contrast.
Mone has been hit-or-miss for me personally but she had tremendous chemistry with Momo Watanabe. On a show where many of the big matches just felt like "Dynamite" main events, Mone and Watanabe crossed into actual PPV-match greatness on Sunday, putting the oft-wayward Mone back on course. Mone has struggled with storylines for much of the year (Remember Kamille!?) and the meat-and-potatoes showcase match was exactly the kind of highlight she's needed. Watanabe fought so hard that she injured her ankle and had to be carried out of the arena after the match, meaning that beyond the great chemistry, she'll be looking for a modicum of revenge in the future.
As good as the TBS Championship Match was, the Women's World Championship was even better, with Mariah May and Toni Storm beating each other senseless. The match should've main-evented the show, especially with the cinematic ending title card following Storm's win. Not being put in the main event seemed to light a fire under the women, who used their 12:55 perfectly.
Both matches were the kind of displays that hopefully motivates the rest of the women's roster, and the AEW roster in general, to step up.
Loser: Christian Cage
Christian Cage has spent the better part of the last few months carrying around a contract for an AEW World Title shot whenever he wants it. He has haunted the edges of the world title scene, waiting for his time to strike.
Cage finally took that chance on Sunday, cashing in his contract like Seth Rollins's Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31. Unlike Rollins, Cage was unable to win the title; instead, he passed out in Jon Moxley's Bulldog Choke, which cost both himself and Cope the world title. While it's endearing to me that Cage would help Cope get out of a loss on PPV, it was a very stupid ending to a very interesting storyline.
Cage looked like a massive geek and ultimately, the loss itself would've been bad enough, but the fact that the finish also promises to prolong the endless feud between Christian Cage and Cope was just an added bit of woe. While many former WWE stars have assimilated into AEW rather well, Cage and Cope feel like they are using the promotion to act out the storylines WWE was smart enough to move on from. Both men made miraculous recoveries from injury, and now both men threaten to undo all that goodwill with more overwrought community theater.
Winner: Kenny Omega Fans
When AEW first started, one of the main reasons people were excited about the promotion was the idea that Kenny Omega would finally wrestle during business hours, instead of making people stay up until dawn watching NJPW events. Then AEW launched and Kenny seemingly took a backseat.
Some of it was due to injury, but for the most part, Omega has often been a tag or trios star in AEW, save for a world title reign that saw him play a heel. He teamed with Jericho. He feuded with the Elite. He's barely been The Best Bout Machine. Omega's time in AEW has been an odd one, which is why it's been so refreshing to see a new fire underneath him following his return from diverticulitis. From crazy promos on top of scaffolding with Will Ospreay to Sunday's match with Konosuke Takeshita, and with his victory over Takeshita, he appears on track to finally be the man fans remember from 2018.
With Takeshita behind him, and Okada in his crosshairs, it will be interesting to see how the Okada/Omega dynamic has changed.
Loser: The AEW Tag Team Division
I love a good goof as much as the next guy but this Outrunners thing has run its course. The joke tag team (a good joke mind you) tried to go the distance against the AEW Tag Team Champions and the match was kinda a mess. Overlong and over-serious, the match made the Outrunners look like fish out of water.
The AEW Tag Division is in a frustrating place, as they've been for much of the company's tenure. Whenever there's some momentum behind the division, something like scissoring or The Outrunners hits, and suddenly the entire division pivots on a joke. I was actually scared we were getting a legitimate Outrunners tag team title reign, such is the company's habit. The division is often sidetracked by jokers and clowns, often to the detriment of teams like Grizzled Young Vets or any of the other independent tandems who were signed, debuted, and then never heard from again.
The Hurt Syndicate, the hottest new thing of the end of 2024 have become an afterthought just months after their debut, with no ability to showcase Shelton Benjamin's Brock Lesnar impression or Lashley's power in a match that is built around 80s jokes. I don't know where the tag division goes from here. One of the benefits of all this chaos is it could literally be anyone, like FTR but the problem is, it could be anyone, like The Outrunners.