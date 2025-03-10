AEW Revolution 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

AEW Revolution was a tremendous night for women's wrestling. Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe had a knock-down, drag-out brawl for the AEW TBS Championship, and Mariah May and Toni Storm had a bloody war to conclude their months-long rivalry. The show was overstuffed with big men's matches, most of which felt like they were blurring into each other, putting the crisp and clean lines of the women's matches into stark contrast.

Mone has been hit-or-miss for me personally but she had tremendous chemistry with Momo Watanabe. On a show where many of the big matches just felt like "Dynamite" main events, Mone and Watanabe crossed into actual PPV-match greatness on Sunday, putting the oft-wayward Mone back on course. Mone has struggled with storylines for much of the year (Remember Kamille!?) and the meat-and-potatoes showcase match was exactly the kind of highlight she's needed. Watanabe fought so hard that she injured her ankle and had to be carried out of the arena after the match, meaning that beyond the great chemistry, she'll be looking for a modicum of revenge in the future.

As good as the TBS Championship Match was, the Women's World Championship was even better, with Mariah May and Toni Storm beating each other senseless. The match should've main-evented the show, especially with the cinematic ending title card following Storm's win. Not being put in the main event seemed to light a fire under the women, who used their 12:55 perfectly.

Both matches were the kind of displays that hopefully motivates the rest of the women's roster, and the AEW roster in general, to step up.