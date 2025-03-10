AEW Revolution 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Mariah May promised to give "Timeless" Toni Storm her "Hollywood Ending" in Los Angeles, and, fittingly, their AEW Women's World Championship match at "AEW Revolution" was nothing short of pure cinema.

If you asked me to choose *the* AEW match, I would seriously consider picking this match as a prime of example of AEW's brand of wrestling. May and Storm's match was not only a masterclass in the AEW wrestling style, but was a prime example of the Hollywood ending — that is, the cinematic, theatrical ending. Without exaggeration, May and Storm's match — their whole feud, really — is one of the best examples of the revenge tragedy, a form of theatre focused on revenge and justice popular during the Shakespearean era.

While it might be a drag to compare professional wrestling to the stage's most classic revenge tragedies, there is merit here. By making justifiable comparisons between professional wrestling and the stage's classic revenge tragedies, we can fully appreciate both as violent spectacles and examples of elite storytelling.

May and Storm's match was, dramatically, put together so well. Both characters have made their punishment — the revenge that they seek — narratively significant with their in-ring storytelling beats. The shoe that Storm so famously beckons the audience to watch out for has become a frequently-revisited weapon in the feud — so much so, that I'd go as far as to say that it has become synonymous with their saga. It is not simply enough for them to beat each other to a bloody pulp — although they certainly did that in Sunday's match, and the bloodshed certainly help add to the drama and finality of their trilogy — but they must do so in ways that are both spectacular and significant to their narrative as to satisfy their need for revenge. Their "Hollywood ending" needs to be a spectacular, full-circle moment where their revenge is dealt in a way that is befitting of their betrayal and hurt.

It's hard to pull off a revenge tragedy where the identity of the revenger character shifts throughout the storyline, but that is the beauty of speaking about revenge tragedies in the lens of wrestling. At first, Storm was the revenger, having being slighted by her wily mentee (in an inversion of the traditional world order, which is a key in the revenge tragedy setting). Then, when Storm earned the championship at Grand Slam, May quickly and seamlessly adopted the role of the maniacal revenger, hellbent on exacting her vengeance in a narratively satisfying and gorily spectacular way. It's like we got two revenge tragedies for the price of one!

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, really. You could write a whole thesis (as I am) on May and Storm's feud alone, but simply put: their match at Revolution was pure cinema. Honestly, it should have been the main event, because there are no better storytellers in AEW right now other than "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May.

Written by Angeline Phu