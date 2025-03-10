Team Costco Guys Prevail, Rizzler Cosplays Orange Cassidy On AEW Revolution Zero Hour

Big Boom AJ returned to AEW on Saturday, teaming with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to take on Mansoor, Madden, and Johnny TV. AJ wasn't alone, as the Costco pitchman had his son, Big Justice in toe. Big Justice wasn't the only pint-sized attendee though, as The Rizzler entered with Orange Cassidy, dressed like the former AEW International Champion.

AJ led his team to victory during the AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. Not only did he have help from his team, but also run-ins from the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and even "Righteous Gemstones" stars Adam DeVine and Tony Cavalero. Madden almost got his hands on Big Justice, who tried to interfere in the match, but was leveled by Orange, AJ, and Briscoe with a Triple Powerbomb to get The Conglomeration and Big Boom AJ the win.

The match marked Big Boom AJ's second AEW match, following his win over QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear in November of last year. Marshall was busy during the match, as he got into a backstage altercation with Emmy-winner Paul Walter Hauser earlier on the pre-show. Rizzler and Big Justice also accompanied him during that appearance, with Rizzler playing timekeeper for the match. Both AJ and The Rizzler suffered injuries during the Full Gear appearance, with AJ suffering a broken foot and Rizzler injuring his hand by ringing the bell too aggressively.