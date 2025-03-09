Big Boom AJ Discusses Relationship With AEW President

Social media star and professional wrestler Big Boom AJ is set to return to the ring tonight at AEW Revolution, where he'll team up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration to face Johnny TV and the MxM Collection on the Zero Hour pre-show. Appearing on the "TMPT" podcast to promote the event, AJ was incredibly complimentary of his time with AEW and especially the company's co-owner, Tony Khan.

"Love the guy," AJ said. "Can't say enough of the best things in the world about Tony Khan."

The influencer then said that Khan feels "like family" at this point, and AJ felt honored upon seeing praise from Khan in interviews following his involvement at AEW Full Gear last year. During that show's Zero Hour, AJ took on QT Marshall in a singles match that featured cameos from AJ's son Big Justice as well as their friend and business partner The Rizzler. It was later reported that AJ wrestled the entire match with a broken foot after injuring himself earlier in the day, but the performer is seemingly ready to go for Revolution.

Returning to discuss Khan at the end of the interview, AJ noted that during their time together at the Super Bowl, the CEO told him that social media platform X is the modern version of the classic pro wrestling message boards from the late 1990s and 2000s. Both AJ and Khan used to frequent these sites to discuss their passion for the hobby, and it has circled back around to the two of them now working together on a larger scale.

