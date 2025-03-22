Jey Uso Discusses Professionalism Of John Cena At WWE Royal Rumble

After the Elimination Chamber, John Cena distanced himself from the WWE audience and has since claimed that he'll be putting himself first. However, one Premium Live Event ago, Cena was still the honorable hero fans knew him as, and according to Jey Uso, the veteran was highly professional during their clash at the end of the Royal Rumble.

"Man, an OG, though. Professional. Man, I still learned in there with him, 'cause I was to damn go ham, you know, last two in there?" Uso recalled during an interview on the "Rosenberg Wrestling" podcast. "He like: 'Nah, man, like here's what we gonna do, just slow-paced boom,' like, that's exactly when, in my mind, I was like, 'You know what? I'm learning too.'" Uso then claimed that the way he and Cena wrestled in their final moments of the Rumble is something he now calls "top-guy speed."

While he believes the "top-guy speed" is a new term, Uso admits that Roman Reigns was the first one to use that term with him. "When we was working during Pandemic era, that stuck with me," he added. Uso then began to explain exactly what 'top-guy speed' is: "Instead of moving to the next thing, right, probably just lay there for a little minute until the crowd 'this is awesome,' lot of homies would want to move, now while they're moving, people are chanting 'this is awesome' but you're moving and s***."

Uso added that it means to be disciplined and move along with the crowd, instead of jumping to the next spot and that it's something only the likes of Cena, Reigns, Randy Orton and others understand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rosenberg Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.