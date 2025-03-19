WWE's Finn Balor Makes His Thoughts On Judgment Day Teammate Dominik Mysterio Clear

During this week's "WWE Raw," Finn Balor had an opportunity to recapture the WWE Intercontinental Championship during a one-on-one match against the reigning champion, Bron Breakker. While Balor provided a challenge to Breakker, he ultimately lost largely in part to the interference from Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, who ended up costing him the match instead of tilting it in his favor.

After hitting the turnbuckle with his groin, Balor gave Mysterio a seething stare which was captured by the cameramen. Sometime after his match, Balor took to social media where he shared the image and interestingly captioned it with a snake emoji, signaling that he took the blunder personally.

Ahead of his match, the two notably had a little bit of conflict when Mysterio suggested that The Judgment Day look to recruiting Penta. Balor then criticized Mysterio and accused him of not keeping up with WWE, since Penta had just made his intentions clear to go after "his" Intercontinental Championship following his victory earlier on the same episode of "Raw." With all the hinted inner conflict, things might just turn sour down the road, which would make all of Balor's many posts praising Mysterio a bitter-sweet affair at the end of the day.

As it currently stands, Penta will likely team up with Breakker next week or sometime down the line as he ran down to the ring to help even the odds when the Judgment Day tried to see through a post-match attack on the champion. Naturally, the storyline will likely involve a title shot for Penta with the Judgment Day close by to either try to help him or cost him his shot at gold.