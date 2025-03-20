AEW Dynamite Four-Way Results In Two Challengers For Kenny Omega's International Title

"AEW Dynamite" saw it determined that both "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet will challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship at Dynasty.

It had been intended that the four-way match between Ricochet, Bailey, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Davis would see a single challenger determined for Omega, after each participant had won respective qualifying matches throughout last week. The bout itself saw action typical to the four-way format, with each competitor taking turns to get their offense with pinfalls and submissions broken up by one another.

Ricochet spent a portion of the bout on commentary, where Don Callis was also stationed watching over Davis, with the reasoning that he didn't need to get involved at the stage in time. But he would soon after get back into the fold, finding himself swallowed by the odds as he was leveled with a Stun-Dog Millionaire from Cassidy, a moonsault from Bailey, getting back into the fold with his own springboard moonsault to Cassidy and getting stuck into Bailey, only for Cassidy to wipe him out with a Tornado DDT. Cassidy then hit an Orange Punch to Davis, tanking the finisher to drop Cassidy with a piledriver. Davis was then pulled by Ricochet and Bailey simultaneously for a cover – with Ricochet's feet on the ropes – leading to a double-pinfall. The decision was announced after the bell had rung by Justin Roberts that both Bailey and Ricochet will advance to Dynasty to challenge Omega.