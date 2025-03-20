Ex-WWE Star: Sheamus Hits Hardest But Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Are Hardest To Work With

Albeit pre-determined, pro wrestlers have to stay in tune with the style that their opponent possesses as not everyone has the same athletics, psychology, or physicality. Some wrestlers like to call their match on the fly feeling the live crowd's energy while some want their matches planned in advance. Some wrestlers pull their punches while some deliver stiff strikes, sometimes apologizing in advance for rough offense to come. While joining "Going Ringside," former WWE superstar Matt Riddle was asked who his hardest opponents in the ring have been.

"Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard so, hardest in the ring. But then when I think about who's harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens because they're just- it's hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I'm saying." Riddle remarked. "(Zayn and Owens) are difficult; Sheamus hits you hard but it's easy to put together."

Riddle was doubling-down on his comment about Zayn and Owens as the former UFC combatant has sounded off in the past about the two being difficult to work with. Riddle fought against Zayn and Owens on several occasions in WWE but also teamed with the Canadians as well, notably at Backlash 2023 where the trio were defeated by The Bloodline.

As for the "Celtic Warrior" Sheamus, he and Riddle also shared the ring several times in WWE with one meeting being at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 where Sheamus defeated Riddle to win the WWE United States Championship.

