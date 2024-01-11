Matt Riddle Explains Why Working With Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens In WWE Was 'Difficult'

As he finds himself entering the next stage of his career following his release from WWE in September, Matt Riddle finds himself just as polarizing as ever, as his checkered past continues to haunt him. Regardless, the former WWE and UFC star isn't shying away from speaking his mind, including when it comes to giving his thoughts on his former co-workers.

During a "Signed By Superstars" virtual signing, Riddle was asked about working with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during his time in WWE. Riddle's answer was largely positive about the two, but he was skeptical that the duo felt the same way about him, while also noting that the three butted heads when it came to laying out their matches.

"Sami and Kevin are really nice people," Riddle said. "They're nice guys. They're really good at wrestling. Yeah, I've always enjoyed them. I don't know if they've always enjoyed me, but that is what it is. I would say the only thing is its sometimes difficult to get that match together sometimes. But the match always comes out beautiful, it's always great, it's always exciting. So I do enjoy working with them, for sure. They're good guys."

A few months before his release, Riddle had actually been closely associated with Zayn and Owens, with the duo and former RK-Bro member forming an unlikely trio team. The three produced mixed results teaming together, with Zayn, Owens, and Riddle defeating Judgment Day and Imperium on "Raw," while coming up short against The Bloodline at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

