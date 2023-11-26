Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Comments On Survivor Series Return Of CM Punk

Following CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series, ending nine years away from the company mere months after AEW fired him with cause, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has taken a dig at the company and their new hire. Riddle took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, making light of his own firing and CM Punk's brief stint in UFC.

"Hey @WWE you thought I was hard to deal with... have fun with 0-2 @CMPunk," he wrote.

Riddle is taking a dig at Punk's UFC record, where he would lose fights against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson. His second fight against Jackson has since been overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana after the fact. But Punk also left AEW earlier this year clouded in controversy, his firing a supposed result of his alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Riddle's own WWE departure came amidst controversy, reportedly a result of burning too many bridges after a career marred with allegations of sexual assault arising from the #SpeakingOut movement, real-life issues with current WWE World Champion Seth Rollins, and multiple wellness policy violations leading to a suspension. The straw that broke the camel's back proved to be an incident at JFK airport in New York which had led to a police investigation. Likewise, his own UFC career – from 2008-2013 – came to an end under controversy, failing two drug tests through marijuana use and having two of his fights overturned to no-contests. He left MMA after his last fight in 2014, boasting a record of 8-3-0.