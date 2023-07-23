Seth Rollins Says Real-Life Beef With Fellow WWE Star Matt Riddle Has Been Settled

It's no secret that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have had their differences in the past. The two WWE stars were embroiled in a heated program last summer that brought some real-life aspects to television. After comments made by Riddle's ex-wife about Becky Lynch a number of years ago, there was animosity behind the scenes, and Rollins was never too fond of the former UFC prodigy. But following a months-long feud last year, Rollins revealed both sides are now on better terms — and the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion isn't one to hold grudges.

"Things that happen outside of here, that is what it is ... he apologized and we've mended fences," he told "Impaulsive."

"I don't write anybody off, I'm not like one of those guys that's like 'No second chances; you do wrong by me, I hate you forever.' I'm not that stubborn, it's not that serious –- unless you do some real nasty stuff. Everyone makes mistakes, and I'm all about forgiveness, second chances, what have you. I will give you the benefit of the doubt. He was a big man about it and came forward and apologized and we were able to work together, and I'm happy for that."

At the peak of their rivalry, Rollins infamously referenced Riddle's family issues in a pre-taped interview segment, leading to an expletive-laden response from 'The Original Bro' in a callback to an iconic Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier UFC interview. Rollins however has no regrets and believes the comments added to the story.

"I don't think there's ever such thing as 'too far'... you remember it though, and we're talking about it months later," Rollins said.

"We had a bit of a real-life beef if you will. I had a bit of an issue with him. You kind of got to see that play out on live television a little bit and it worked to our favor," he added, "because now we have our own moment that's viral and you remember and it affected you. Win, win, win, I would say."