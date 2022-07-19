There’s an element of real-life animosity in the ongoing Seth Rollins vs. Riddle rivalry.

It all began in November 2019 when Riddle’s former wife, Lisa, body-shamed several female WWE Superstars on social media. The now-deleted Instagram post included a photo of Becky Lynch’s back side.

Subsequently, Rollins let his dislike for Riddle known during an appearance on the 2020 Survivor Series Watch Along stream, stressing that he had no interest in ever wrestling The Original Bro.

In July 2021, Riddle confirmed the legitimacy of his heat with Rollins.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends [laughs],” Riddle told talkSport. “I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. [Although] we both love wrestling. I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is.”

Riddle revealed he tried to hash out his differences with Rollins at the 2020 Survivor Series but to no avail.

“After Survivor Series… I tried to talk to Seth beforehand but he kind of avoided me and he did bow out early [in the match],” Riddle recalled. “I don’t know if he did that because he didn’t want to work with me or whatever because there were three other guys in the match. He could have done something. He was in there with Sheamus, he could have done a spot.”

Eventually, Riddle apologized to Rollins for his ex-wife’s social media comments.

“We talked. I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologize, I apologize on her behalf as well.

“And he [Rollins] literally looked at me and he goes ‘Holy s–t. I didn’t expect that. Everything I hear from people and what I expected… that was really cool. Thank you.’ And that’s where we ended it. I said ‘Thank you for listening and giving me the time, bro. I hope we’re good now.’ And I will say this, we’re good enough to be working together, I don’t think we’re friends.”

After delivering two Stomps to Riddle on the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, Rollins took to Twitter to reference their real-life issues.

I’ve hated this guy for a long time. Nashville is gonna be a reckoning. #SummerSlam #RollinsvsRiddle https://t.co/Ey37VRsGDZ — Seth “TAMPA BAYIN” Rollins (@WWERollins) July 19, 2022

Rollins vs. Riddle was confirmed for SummerSlam Monday. You can click here for the updated card for the 7/30 premium live event.

KING OF THE SUMMER COMIN BACK AT YA! https://t.co/m9FCqMslXi — Seth “TAMPA BAYIN” Rollins (@WWERollins) July 19, 2022

