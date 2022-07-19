Another huge match has been made official for SummerSlam that will pit The Miz against Logan Paul at “The Biggest Party of the Summer!”

On tonight’s edition of “Raw“, The Miz welcomed Logan Paul as a guest on his talk show. Paul grabbed a mic and asked if the Miz would accept his challenge for SummerSlam, but The Miz deflected the question by saying he wanted to talk about the good times the two had together. He proceeded to roll a clip of the two celebrating their WrestleMania 38 victory against the Mysterios. Paul tells the production truck to keep rolling the footage in order to show The Miz turning on him after the match. The Miz states that he was trying to teach Paul a lesson, so Paul asked what the intended lesson was. That’s when The Miz deflected the question again by hyping up Paul and all of his accomplishments in both his social media and athletic careers.

Paul said that he specifically signed a contract with WWE in order to beat up the Miz. The Miz then went on to say that he has a lot of in-ring promise, but he isn’t ready yet to be a WWE star. He continues on, saying that he was protecting Paul at WrestleMania, and he can’t face him at SummerSlam because Paul hasn’t earned the right to do so. That’s when Paul took off his jacket and stated that he gets motivated when people tell him he can’t do something.

Paul then listed off a few examples of his successes and says he was able to prove all of the people wrong. He added that he will prove it to The Miz on next week’s “Raw” when he hosts his own version of MizTV. The Miz still refused to accept his challenge, so Paul said that only someone with “tiny blueberries” would do that. The Miz got triggered and impulsively accepted Paul’s challenge before ripping off his button down to reveal a shirt underneath that says he has big balls. The two then went at it before Paul tossed Miz out of the ring. Ciampa would come out of nowhere and takes Paul out, leaving him and the Miz standing tall so Miz could deliver one final promo.

Below is the current card for WWE SummerSlam 2022:

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship

* The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the “Raw” Women’s Championship

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

* Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

* Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]