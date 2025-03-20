Bully Ray Assesses How John Cena Fared With Brussels Crowd For WWE Raw

After attacking Cody Rhodes at the end of this year's Elimination Chamber, John Cena made his first televised appearance on WWE this past "Monday Night RAW," where he addressed the Brussels crowd. Many had opinions regarding Cena's promo and presentation as well, especially since he didn't change his gear or theme song, but according to Bully Ray, the 15-time world champion cut a masterful promo.

"Cena's ability to play the puppeteer and take that crowd through a gambit of emotion," Bully explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "He ran everybody up and down that emotional rollercoaster." The veteran then recalled how he thought the crowd would initially pop before booing ahead of watching the show, and that he was surprised by the audience's reaction that night. "His music hit and there was not the initial pop, it was immediate booing!" he recalled.

"They hated that man from the first note of his song. They hated that man when they saw him. They hated that man when he walked to the ring," Bully added. "They hated that man when he was standing in the ring. They hated that man when he was talking. They hated that man as he continued to talk. And then? Every single word he was speaking started to resonate, and they started to hate a little bit less."

Bully noted that Cena eventually made sense to the audience who were now trying to think alongside him and even started to chant as they began to buy into him. "John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him!"

