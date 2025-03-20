Former WWE Star Says He'd Potentially Be Interested In New Vince McMahon Promotion

Despite facing the looming threat of a massive lawsuit and having been ousted from WWE due to all the controversy surrounding him, Vince McMahon still plans to launch a brand new media company and some believe that he'll eventually establish a new wrestling promotion as well. Some believe that there are several wrestlers who would jump on a chance to work with McMahon again, and former WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle, claims he'd be one of them.

"Well, you know what, any business – especially when it's around entertainment – you're going to eventually run into a shakeup, right?" Riddle said when asked what he thinks about the TKO merger with WWE during an interview with "Going Ringside." "I like the shakeup, I think entertainment is a business for change – they got rid of Vince, but there also might be a new opening for Vince, from what I hear through the grapevine."

Riddle was then asked if he'd be interested in working with McMahon and simply said the following: "I'm interested in anybody, bro! I'm an independent contractor, bro!" The wrestler continued and expressed that his schedule is far different now outside of WWE and since he's an independent contractor, he can work anywhere, whenever he wants, for how much he wants. While there's little information about the company that McMahon plans to start at some stage, Jim Ross has stated in the past that he doesn't doubt that the company will involve pro wrestling in some shape or form.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.