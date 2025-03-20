Ricochet Explains His Loss At AEW Revolution 2025

Ricochet recently faced Swerve Strickland during this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, but unfortunately for the star and his fans, he didn't walk away with the victory, leading Strickland to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. However, now he's on the path to potentially facing Kenny Omega at AEW WrestleDream, but felt the need to explain why he lost at Revolution during an interview with Alex Hernandez, mainly blaming the celebrities at ringside.

"Luckily, they showed up the one time, I don't think they're going to dare show up again," he said. "I don't think, you know, Ken Jeong, and Jay Pharoah, and Akbar, and Brad Williams – all of them, all of them – they're really the reason why I lost, really. They were screaming at me and distracting me the whole time."

The star didn't stop there, however, and laid the blame on some of the AEW names at ringside too.

"Plus, Nana was distracting me, plus Tony Schiavone's over there, cutting up, distracting me," Ricochet claimed. "Everybody distracted me. So that's... Let's just say that's why I lost."

Additionally, he pointed out how the celebrities involved had a lot to say online about how they claimed they'd do something to him the next time they see him. "Listen, brother? You're not going to do nothing. You see, you're going to sit behind, you're going to buy your little tickets, sit behind the guardrail, and you're gonna watch me; that's what you're gonna do."

