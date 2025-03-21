Rikishi Comments On Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Returning During WWE Raw Main Event

In the final moments of "WWE Raw" in Madison Square Garden, Roman Reigns surprised the WWE Universe with his return, which left both Seth Rollins and CM Punk lying on the ground in the aftermath of their Steel Cage Match. As WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi points out, Reigns' resurgence brought about something else as well, that being an increase in WWE's numbers.

"That s*** ready to pop off. Again, it's another one of the GOATS in The Bloodline. We talk about The Final Boss [The Rock], now we here, we talking about the original Tribal Chief. We all seen it. Did you not see the likes, the ratings of all this? That's what I look at. When I see anybody in my family come back on the [You]Tube, automatically I see cha-ching [money], cha-ching, cha-ching," Rikishi said on the "Off The Top" podcast.

Given the financial and professional success of Reigns, Rikishi expected Paul Heyman, his long-time manager, to celebrate Reigns' lively return. Instead, Heyman initially stood in the ring, seemingly consoling Punk following his loss to Rollins.

"What the f*** was Paul Heyman crying for in the middle of the ring in Madison Square Garden?" Rikishi asked. "You got the money that came back, which is Roman Reigns. That's your guy you've been riding with for four-something years. You didn't get them damn suits [on your own]. Because you got them suits now, all hail the Tribal Chief."

Reigns, Rollins, and Punk will all be under the same roof once again when WWE heads to Bologna, Italy for tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

